Gallen, Diamondbacks hold off Phillies 4-3; move 2 games back of last NL wild-card berth

PHOENIX (AP) — Zac Gallen held the Phillies to four hits over seven innings, James McCann scored the go-ahead run in the sixth after a double and the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated Philadelphia 4-3 on Saturday night.

Arizona went back over .500 at 78-77 and moved within two games of the final wild-card spot in the National League. Cincinnati, which won Saturday, is one game behind the New York Mets.

Blaze Alexander and McCann hit back-to-back doubles against Phillies starter Aaron Nola to tie the game at 3-3 and Ildemaro Vargas singled off reliever Tanner Banks for the go-ahead run.

Gallen (13-14) struck out nine — five looking — and walked two. He threw 103 pitches, equaling his season high. John Curtiss pitched the ninth for his first save as a Diamondback and third of his career.

Alec Bohm homered for the Phillies, who clinched their second straight NL East title last weekend.

Nola (4-10) went 5 1/3 innings for Philadelphia, giving up seven hits and four runs. He walked two and struck out four. Nola fell to 0-6 on the road this season.

It took six pitches for the Phillies to take the lead. Harrison Bader had a four-pitch walk and Kyle Schwarber lined a double to left, scoring Bader easily. Schwarber later scored on J.T. Realmuto’s deep sacrifice fly to center. Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte drove in runs to tie the game.

Bohm’s homer, his 10th, was his first since Aug. 17. He was sidelined for two weeks with left shoulder inflammation.

Key moment

Third baseman Alexander robbed Bryce Harper of a single in the eighth, getting a force at second and keeping the Phillies from having two on and none out.

Key stat

Gallen has an MLB-leading 27 decisions this season, two more than San Francisco’s Logan Webb.

Up next

Philadelphia’s Ranger Suárez (12-6, 2.84 ERA) opposes fellow lefty Eduardo Rodriguez (8-8, 5.12) for Arizona in Sunday’s series finale.

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press