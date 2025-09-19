White Sox bring 6-game losing streak into matchup against the Padres

San Diego Padres (83-70, second in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-96, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (8-11, 4.59 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 201 strikeouts); White Sox: Davis Martin (6-10, 4.01 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -168, White Sox +140; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox will try to stop a six-game skid when they play the San Diego Padres.

Chicago is 57-96 overall and 32-46 at home. The White Sox have a 30-75 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

San Diego has an 83-70 record overall and a 36-42 record on the road. Padres hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lenyn Sosa has 18 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs for the White Sox. Andrew Benintendi is 7 for 34 with a double and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez leads the Padres with a .287 batting average, and has 29 doubles, four triples, seven home runs, 31 walks and 56 RBIs. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 12 for 37 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .199 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Padres: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.04 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Bryan Hudson: 15-Day IL (back), Luis Robert: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Elvis Peguero: 15-Day IL (elbow), Owen White: 15-Day IL (hip), Prelander Berroa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ky Bush: 60-Day IL (elbow), Miguel Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Drew Thorpe: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Padres: David Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press