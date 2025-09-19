Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants play in game 2 of series

San Francisco Giants (76-77, fourth in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (86-67, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (11-7, 3.50 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 181 strikeouts); Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (10-2, 3.53 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -171, Giants +143; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take a 1-0 lead into the next game of the series against the San Francisco Giants.

Los Angeles has a 50-28 record in home games and an 86-67 record overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .254, the fifth-best team batting average in MLB play.

San Francisco has a 76-77 record overall and a 38-40 record in road games. The Giants have a 35-8 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers hold a 7-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has 39 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 84 RBIs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 14 for 40 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee has a .261 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 30 doubles, 11 triples and eight home runs. Dominic Smith is 8 for 26 with a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.06 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Giants: 4-6, .175 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Will Smith: 10-Day IL (hand), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press