Angels look to stop 8-game road slide, play the Rockies

Los Angeles Angels (69-84, fifth in the AL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (41-112, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Mitch Farris (1-1, 4.80 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 14 strikeouts); Rockies: Bradley Blalock (1-5, 9.00 ERA, 1.82 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -125, Rockies +104; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels hit the road against the Colorado Rockies looking to break an eight-game road losing streak.

Colorado is 23-55 in home games and 41-112 overall. The Rockies have gone 20-92 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Los Angeles has gone 32-46 on the road and 69-84 overall. The Angels have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .398.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman has 26 doubles, four triples and 30 home runs for the Rockies. Mickey Moniak is 12 for 34 with a double, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 31 doubles, two triples and 33 home runs while hitting .225 for the Angels. Jo Adell is 6 for 34 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 1-9, .202 batting average, 6.32 ERA, outscored by 34 runs

Angels: 2-8, .202 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (knee), Luis Peralta: 15-Day IL (hip), Warming Bernabel: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (ribs), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (ankle), Reid Detmers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (head), Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Zeferjahn: 15-Day IL (knee), Victor Mederos: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press