Angels’ José Soriano goes on IL with bruised right forearm after getting hit by a line drive

Angels’ José Soriano goes on IL with bruised right forearm after getting hit by a line drive View Photo

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Los Angeles Angels pitcher José Soriano went on the 15-day injured list with a bruised right forearm Thursday, a day after he was hit by a line drive.

Soriano said through an interpreter that he feels “a little bit better than yesterday” but added that “I’m still fighting.”

The right-hander left Los Angeles’ 9-2 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday after being struck by a liner from Jake Bauers.

Los Angeles recalled left-handed pitcher Sam Aldegheri from Triple-A Salt Lake to fill Soriano’s spot on the roster.

“How I feel right now, I don’t think there’s a reason to force anything,” Soriano said.

Soriano, who turns 27 on Oct. 20, went 10-11 this season with a 4.26 ERA in 31 starts. He struck out 152 batters in 169 innings.

Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery congratulated Soriano for the progress he made this season.

“I just said, ‘Now you know what it’s like to make 31 starts in the big leagues, give us 160-plus innings,’ “ Montgomery said. “Next year that number will have a ‘2’ in front of it. So many positives.

“Most importantly for him, I think the things that he needs to work on have been identified as much as the successes he’s had. And they’re not big things anymore. Maybe prior to coming into this year, it was more of a mountainous sort of thing. Now it feels like a molehill.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer