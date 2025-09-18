Brent Rooker’s 30th home run powers the A’s to a 5-3 win over the slumping Red Sox

BOSTON (AP) — Brent Rooker homered in a three-run first inning and J.T. Ginn limited Boston to five hits over six innings on Thursday to lead the Athletics to a 5-3 victory over the Red Sox.

The A’s started the game with four straight hits, including Rooker’s two-run shot — his 30th of the season. Ginn (4-6) allowed two runs while walking one and striking out three.

Hogan Harris pitched two innings for his fourth save.

David Hamilton and Trevor Story each hit a solo homer for Boston, which lost for the fifth time in seven games. The Red Sox entered the day tied with Seattle for the third and final AL wild-card spot; Cleveland, which beat Detroit on Thursday, was 1 1/2 games back.

Brayan Bello (11-8) allowed four runs — three earned — on five hits and two walks while striking out three in four innings.

Key moment

The A’s started things off with Lawrence Butler’s double off the Green Monster, Rooker’s home run, Nick Kurtz’s double and a run-scoring single from Tyler Soderstrom. Bello recorded his first out when Jacob Wilson grounded into a fielder’s choice, then JJ Bleday hit into a double play.

Key stat

Rooker’s homer gave the A’s three players with at least 30; he joined Kurtz (32) and Shea Langeliers (30). That ties a franchise record achieved four times, the last in 2019.

Up next

The A’s head to Pittsburgh, with RHP Luis Severino (6-11) scheduled to face RHP Mitch Keller (6-14) in the opener on Friday night.

The Red Sox begin a three-game series at Tampa Bay on Friday, with Garrett Crochet, Kyle Harrison and Connelly Early scheduled to pitch.

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer