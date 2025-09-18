Clayton Kershaw retirement: MLB honors the Dodgers star who says this season will be his last

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Notable reactions to Clayton Kershaw’s announcement that he will retire after the 2025 season:

“There’s very few guys in the major leagues that it seems like no matter what stuff they have, they can just get dudes out at a high level. When you play 18 years and for one team and accomplish all that he’s accomplished, it’s extremely difficult. For guys like that who are Hall of Famers, it’s like, ‘How do they do it?’ You know what I mean? It’s a super tough thing to do year in and year out. Gosh, for 10-12 years he was the best in the game. To do it and be consistent and do it for that long is extremely hard. It’s kind of crazy. It’s tough to do, for sure.” — Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff

“Obviously he’s been the best of our generation, my generation. Just watching him pitch, you know you’re playing against a Hall of Famer. It’s been pretty special, especially to see what he’s doing this year, the year he’s having. I’m glad he gets the kind of sendoff he deserves. He’s been one of the best for a long time.” — New York Mets pitcher Clay Holmes

