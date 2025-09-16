Yesavage strikes out 9 in impressive debut, Blue Jays beat Rays 2-1 in 11 innings, open 5-game lead View Photo

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Trey Yesavage struck out nine to set a Toronto record for a major league debut, and George Springer hit a tiebreaking single in the 11th inning as the Blue Jays beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Monday night to open a five-game AL East lead behind their fifth straight win.

Yesavage, a 22-year-old right-hander taken 20th overall in last year’s amateur draft, allowed one run, three hits and two walks in five innings, throwing 49 of 69 pitches for strikes. He averaged 94.6 mph with 32 fastballs and also threw 19 splitters and 18 sliders. Six of his strikeouts were on splitters, and he induced 19 swings and misses.

Springer hit a two-out, two-strike single in the 11th off Kevin Kelly (2-4), helping Toronto improve to 10-4 in extra-inning games.

Rookie Braydon Fisher (7-0) got six outs. He allowed Yandy Díaz’s leadoff single in the 11th, which put runners at the corners, then struck out Brandon Lowe, Junior Caminero and Josh Lowe. The Rays struck out 18 times, their most since 23 against Arizona on Aug. 28, 2019.

Tampa Bay drew 8,972 to 10,046-capacity Steinbrenner Field, their 17th non-sellout in 75 games at their temporary ballpark. The Rays lost for the eighth time in 10 games, dropping to 73-77 and falling 8 1/2 games back of Houston for the last AL wild card.

With family from Boyertown, Pennsylvania, and former Dunedin teammates in the stands, Yesavage gave up a leadoff single to Chandler Simpson and an RBI double to Díaz in the first, then retired 15 of his next 18 batters. He struck out the side in the fourth.

His father, Dave, fought off tears as he watched from the stands.

Ernie Clement doubled in the seventh, advanced on a sacrifice and scored on Andrés Giménez’s sacrifice fly.

Tampa Bay’s Joe Boyle allowed three hits in six innings.

Key Moment

Fisher’s strikeouts.

Key Stat

Díaz’s 11th-inning hit, his third of the night, tied Aubrey Huff at 870 for fifth on the Rays’ career list.

Up Next

Blue Jays RHP José Berríos (9-5, 3.99) and Rays RHP Ryan Pepiot (11-10, 3.59) start Tuesday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By KRISTIE ACKERT

Associated Press