Cowser hits 3-run homer and Orioles hand White Sox their 4th straight loss, 4-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Colton Cowser hit a three-run home run, Kyle Bradish pitched five strong innings and the Baltimore Orioles beat the White Sox 4-1 on Monday night to extend Chicago’s skid to four games.

Bradish (1-1) made his fourth start since returning from Tommy John surgery and allowed a run on four hits with nine strikeouts to pick up his first win since June 8, 2024.

Dietrich Enns pitched three perfect innings with four strikeouts to earn his second save of the season.

Jackson Holliday had two hits and a walk. Holliday has hit safely in 11 straight road games, the longest such streak by an Orioles player age 21 or younger in club history, per Stats Perform, and extended his career-best on-base streak to 16 games.

Samuel Basallo walked to lead off the third and scored on a two-out single by Jeremiah Jackson.

Key moment

Tyler Alexander replaced Steven Wilson (2-2) with two outs and a runner on first in the sixth inning. After Basallo singled, Cowser’s three-run shot made it 4-1.

Key stat

Bradish has allowed two runs or fewer in 11 straight road starts dating to Aug. 13, 2023, the longest active streak among major league starters (excluding openers) and tied for the longest in franchise history, set by John Means from Aug. 28, 2020-May 24, 2021.

Up next

Baltimore’s Dean Kremer (9-10, 4.43 ERA) is scheduled to start Tuesday against Chicago’s Shane Smith (6-7, 3.78).

