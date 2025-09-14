Angels head into matchup with the Mariners on losing streak

Los Angeles Angels (69-80, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (81-68, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Kyle Hendricks (7-9, 4.58 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 95 strikeouts); Mariners: George Kirby (8-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -248, Angels +202; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels aim to end their three-game losing streak with a victory against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has gone 47-27 at home and 81-68 overall. The Mariners have hit 215 total home runs to rank third in MLB play.

Los Angeles has gone 32-42 on the road and 69-80 overall. The Angels have hit 205 total home runs to rank fourth in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Mariners have an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 25 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 13 for 42 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 8-2, .246 batting average, 2.75 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Angels: 3-7, .229 batting average, 5.96 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Jackson Kowar: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trent Thornton: 60-Day IL (achilles), Logan Evans: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Angels: Reid Detmers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (head), Zach Neto: day-to-day (hand), Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Logan O’Hoppe: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ryan Zeferjahn: 15-Day IL (knee), Victor Mederos: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press