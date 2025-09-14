Padres face the Rockies with 2-1 series lead

Colorado Rockies (41-108, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (81-68, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (3-13, 6.31 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Padres: Yu Darvish (3-5, 5.65 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -348, Rockies +274; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Colorado Rockies.

San Diego has an 81-68 record overall and a 46-28 record at home. The Padres have gone 22-5 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Colorado has gone 18-56 in road games and 41-108 overall. The Rockies have a 20-89 record in games when they have given up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the 13th time this season. The Padres lead the season series 9-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has a .286 batting average to lead the Padres, and has 29 doubles, four triples and seven home runs. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 10 for 41 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with 59 extra base hits (25 doubles, four triples and 30 home runs). Kyle Farmer is 3 for 13 with two home runs and four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .213 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Padres: David Morgan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Chase Dollander: 15-Day IL (knee), Luis Peralta: 15-Day IL (hip), Warming Bernabel: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press