Giants and Dodgers square off with series tied 1-1

Los Angeles Dodgers (83-65, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (75-73, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Glasnow (2-3, 3.21 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Giants: Robbie Ray (11-6, 3.32 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 176 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -119, Dodgers -101; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

San Francisco has a 38-36 record at home and a 75-73 record overall. The Giants have a 48-25 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Los Angeles is 83-65 overall and 35-39 in road games. The Dodgers have gone 57-25 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Sunday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Dodgers are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Giants with 31 home runs while slugging .482. Patrick Bailey is 12 for 33 with four home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 49 home runs while slugging .612. Mookie Betts is 15 for 43 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 15 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .262 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.12 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dominic Smith: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Dodgers: Will Smith: 10-Day IL (hand), Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (shin), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press