Montgomery and Teel drive in 2 runs each to lead White Sox over Rays 5-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Colson Montgomery and Kyle Teel drove in two runs each to back 5 2/3 scoreless innings from fellow rookie Shane Smith, and the Chicago White Sox beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-1 in the rubber game of the series on Thursday.

Chase Meidroth led off the first with a single off Ian Seymour and Curtis Mead’s double moved him to third. Montgomery drove in both with a one-out single. Teel had a two-run pinch hit single in the sixth for a 5-0 lead, extending his on-base streak to 20 games.

Smith (6-7) allowed four hits and a walk in his 26th start. Tyler Alexander surrendered Junior Caminero’s RBI groundout in the eighth for the Rays’ only run. Jordan Leasure pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his eighth save.

Michael A. Taylor had an RBI single before Teel’s base hit in the three-run sixth.

Seymour (3-2) gave up three runs on five hits and two walks in 5 1/3 innings. Joey Gerber struck out two in two perfect innings in his first appearance in 1,811 days. Gerber last pitched on Sept. 27, 2020, when he made 17 appearances for the Mariners in his only season.

The Rays (72-74) have lost five of six following a seven-game win streak.

The White Sox (57-90) need to win six of their final 15 games to avoid a third straight 100-loss season.

Key moment

Leasure’s save gives Chicago a 9-2 record in September — tops in baseball.

Key stat

Teel is tied with the Blue Jays’ Bo Bichette for the longest active on-base streak.

Up next

RHP Shane Baz (9-11, 4.94) starts Friday when the Rays visit the Cubs, who will counter with LHP Matthew Boyd (12-8, 2.92).

White Sox LHP Martín Pérez (1-4, 3.15) starts Friday in Cleveland opposite Guardians RHP Tanner Bibee (9-11, 4.69).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb