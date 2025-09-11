Rockies head into matchup with the Padres on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (40-106, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (79-67, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: McCade Brown (0-3, 12.54 ERA, 2.36 WHIP, six strikeouts); Padres: Randy Vasquez (4-6, 3.91 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 62 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -246, Rockies +200; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter the matchup with the San Diego Padres as losers of five in a row.

San Diego has a 79-67 record overall and a 44-27 record at home. The Padres have gone 39-11 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Colorado has a 17-54 record in road games and a 40-106 record overall. The Rockies are 10th in the NL with 144 total home runs, averaging one per game.

Thursday’s game is the 10th meeting between these teams this season. The Padres are up 7-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 23 home runs while slugging .455. Fernando Tatis Jr. is 9 for 40 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Hunter Goodman has a .282 batting average to lead the Rockies, and has 25 doubles, four triples and 30 home runs. Yanquiel Fernandez is 9 for 26 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .235 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Rockies: 2-8, .248 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 32 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Nestor Cortes: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rockies: Warming Bernabel: 7-Day IL (concussion), Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press