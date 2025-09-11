Mariners play the Angels on home winning streak

Los Angeles Angels (69-77, fourth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (78-68, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Thursday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (10-10, 4.07 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 148 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (4-5, 5.53 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 53 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -173, Angels +145; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners host the Los Angeles Angels aiming to extend a four-game home winning streak.

Seattle has gone 44-27 at home and 78-68 overall. The Mariners have a 56-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 69-77 record overall and a 32-39 record on the road. The Angels have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .401.

The teams play Thursday for the 10th time this season. The Mariners lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 80 RBIs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 13 for 43 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .264 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Angels: 5-5, .230 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Jackson Kowar: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Trent Thornton: 60-Day IL (achilles), Logan Evans: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Angels: Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Logan O’Hoppe: 7-Day IL (concussion), Ryan Zeferjahn: 15-Day IL (knee), Victor Mederos: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press