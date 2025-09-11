De La Cruz and Andujar lead late rally that gives the Reds a 2-1 win over the Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Elly De La Cruz and pinch-hitter Miguel Andujar delivered RBI singles in the eighth inning as the Cincinnati Reds beat the San Diego Padres 2-1 on Wednesday night to take two of three games in a series between National League playoff contenders.

Andrew Abbott (9-6) threw eight sparkling innings to help Cincinnati pull even with San Francisco in the wild-card standings, two games behind the New York Mets for the NL’s final postseason berth.

Nick Pivetta pitched four-hit ball for seven scoreless innings and the Padres had a 1-0 lead on Fernando Tatis Jr.’s home run before the Reds broke through against relievers Kyle Hart and Adrian Morejon in the eighth.

Hart allowed TJ Friedl’s one-out bunt single before Morejon came on with two outs and gave up De La Cruz’s single to right to bring in Friedl, who beat Tatis’ throw with a headfirst slide to score the tying run from second base.

De La Cruz stole second before Morejon (11-5) walked Austin Hays and yielded Andujar’s single that dropped in front of left fielder Ramón Laureano to bring in De La Cruz with the go-ahead run.

The Padres dropped three games behind the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West with 16 to play. San Diego holds the second of three National League wild cards.

Tatis homered to left with one out in the fifth off Abbott, his 21st. It was San Diego’s first homer this series after the Reds hit five in the first two games.

With two outs in the seventh, Laureano leaped at the wall to rob Ke’Bryan Hayes of a homer.

On Tuesday night, Tatis made a perfectly timed leap to get his glove well above the right-field wall to rob Tyler Stephenson of a two-run shot. Stephenson later hit a go-ahead, two-run homer to left and the Reds won 4-2.

Key moment

Tony Santillan allowed Gavin Sheets’ leadoff double in the ninth before retiring the side for his sixth save.

Key stat

The Reds have won four of five.

Up next

Reds RHP Brady Singer (13-9, 3.98 ERA) starts Friday night on the road against the Athletics.

Padres RHP Randy Vásquez (4-6, 3.91) pitches Thursday night at home against the Rockies.

By BERNIE WILSON

Associated Press