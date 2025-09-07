Cardinals and Giants square off with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (72-70, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (71-72, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kai-Wei Teng (2-3, 7.23 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (12-8, 4.43 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 173 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -150, Giants +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the St. Louis Cardinals and the San Francisco Giants are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

St. Louis has a 71-72 record overall and a 40-34 record in home games. The Cardinals have a 27-10 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

San Francisco has a 72-70 record overall and a 37-36 record on the road. The Giants are 47-24 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Masyn Winn has 27 doubles and nine home runs while hitting .254 for the Cardinals. Ivan Herrera is 9 for 33 with a double and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jung Hoo Lee has 30 doubles, 11 triples, seven home runs and 49 RBIs while hitting .269 for the Giants. Heliot Ramos is 16 for 44 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .210 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by five runs

Giants: 8-2, .335 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Alec Burleson: 10-Day IL (wrist), John King: 15-Day IL (back), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Giants: Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press