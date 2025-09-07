Angels host the Athletics on home losing streak

Athletics (66-77, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (66-76, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Luis Severino (6-11, 4.65 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Angels: Mitch Farris (1-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -126, Athletics +107; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels are looking to end their five-game home losing streak with a victory over the Athletics.

Los Angeles has a 34-37 record in home games and a 66-76 record overall. The Angels have hit 197 total home runs to rank fourth in the majors.

The Athletics have a 66-77 record overall and a 37-37 record in road games. The Athletics have a 36-68 record in games when they have given up a home run.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The Angels have an 8-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto has 29 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 60 RBIs for the Angels. Jo Adell is 13 for 38 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 38 doubles, three triples and 27 home runs while hitting .268 for the Athletics. JJ Bleday is 9 for 25 with two doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .192 batting average, 6.49 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .288 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Ryan Zeferjahn: 15-Day IL (knee), Victor Mederos: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Athletics: Ben Bowden: 60-Day IL (lat), Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press