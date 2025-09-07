Dodgers take 5-game losing streak into matchup with the Orioles

Los Angeles Dodgers (78-64, first in the NL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (66-76, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 61 strikeouts); Orioles: Tomoyuki Sugano (10-7, 4.41 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -160, Orioles +135; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers, on a five-game losing streak, take on the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has gone 33-37 at home and 66-76 overall. The Orioles have gone 41-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Los Angeles is 33-38 in road games and 78-64 overall. Dodgers hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks third in the NL.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has a .274 batting average to lead the Orioles, and has 30 doubles, five triples and 16 home runs. Jeremiah Jackson is 13 for 43 with three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 20 doubles, eight triples and 46 home runs while hitting .276 for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 6 for 29 with two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .241 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored by one run

Dodgers: 3-7, .233 batting average, 4.22 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Samuel Basallo: day-to-day (hand), Dean Kremer: day-to-day (forearm), Brandon Young: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Scott Blewett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (knee), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (ankle), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (back), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Colin Selby: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Dalton Rushing: 10-Day IL (shin), Tyler Glasnow: day-to-day (back), Will Smith: day-to-day (hand), Alex Vesia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press