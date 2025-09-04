Guardians score 6 runs in 2nd inning and beat sloppy Red Sox 8-1 to prevent series sweep View Photo

BOSTON (AP) — Gabriel Arias hit a two-run homer that sparked a six-run second inning, and the Cleveland Guardians routed the sloppy Boston Red Sox 8-1 on Wednesday night to avoid a three-game sweep.

Steven Kwan had three hits and scored twice for the Guardians, and José Ramírez drove in two runs. Rookie left-hander Joey Cantillo (4-3) pitched six impressive innings, giving up one run on five hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.

Boston threw a pair of wild pitches in the first two innings and committed two costly errors in the second. The Red Sox began the day leading the majors with 103 errors this season.

