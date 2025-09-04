Contreras drives in 4 runs in the Cardinals’ 5-1 win over the Athletics

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Willson Contreras had three hits and four RBIs, Nolan Gorman homered and Matthew Liberatore pitched 5 1/3 shutout innings in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 5-1 victory over the Athletics on Wednesday night.

Liberatore (7-11) struck out seven. JoJo Romero got the final four outs for his seventh save.

Gorman hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, his 14th of the season. He also had two singles.

Contreras opened the scoring in the third with a two-run single off Jeffrey Springs (10-10) that right fielder Brent Rooker misjudged or couldn’t see. In the eighth, Contreras added a two-run triple to left.

Nick Kurtz hit an opposite-field home run for the A’s in the eighth, his 28th of the year. It was his 14th home run of the year to the opposite field.

Key moment

Contreras’ two-run since in the third.

Key stat

Liberatore won for the first time since June 29.

Up next

A’s RHP Mason Barnett (0-1, 11.25 ERA) was set to start Friday night on the road against the Los Angeles Angels. Cardinals RHP Michael McGreevy (6-2, 4.17) was scheduled to start Friday night at home against San Francisco.

___

