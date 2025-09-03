Padres host the Orioles on home losing streak

Baltimore Orioles (63-76, fifth in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (76-63, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Cade Povich (2-7, 5.04 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 100 strikeouts); Padres: Nestor Cortes (2-3, 5.06 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 27 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -179, Orioles +148; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres are looking to stop their three-game home skid with a win over the Baltimore Orioles.

San Diego is 43-24 at home and 76-63 overall. The Padres have a 45-12 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Baltimore has gone 32-39 in road games and 63-76 overall. The Orioles are 40-15 in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado has 32 doubles, 21 home runs and 79 RBIs while hitting .284 for the Padres. Gavin Sheets is 13 for 35 with five doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Gunnar Henderson has 30 doubles, five triples and 16 home runs while hitting .278 for the Orioles. Jeremiah Jackson is 14 for 43 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 3-7, .243 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Orioles: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Jason Adam: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Xander Bogaerts: 10-Day IL (foot), Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Orioles: Brandon Young: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Scott Blewett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 60-Day IL (knee), Jordan Westburg: 10-Day IL (ankle), Felix Bautista: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adley Rutschman: 10-Day IL (oblique), Zach Eflin: 60-Day IL (back), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Colin Selby: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press