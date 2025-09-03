Nasim Nuñez homers twice as the Nationals complete a 3-game sweep of the Marlins

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nasim Nuñez hit his first two career homers, and the Washington Nationals beat the Miami Marlins 10-5 on Wednesday to complete their first three-game sweep at home this season.

It was only the second three-game sweep this season for Washington, which took three at Baltimore from May 15-17. The Nationals’ last three-game sweep at home was July 19-21, 2024, against Cincinnati.

Brady House also went deep for Washington, and Luis García Jr. had two RBIs. Jackson Rutledge (3-2) pitched a scoreless inning for the win.

Joey Wiemer homered for Miami, which was swept for the fourth time this season and the first time since June 2-4 against Colorado.

Nuñez, who spent all of last season on Washington’s roster as a Rule 5 pick, had three hits and four RBIs in his 75th career game.

He hit a one-out drive off Eury Pérez (6-5) into Washington’s bullpen in right in the second. He also singled home a run in the sixth and connected for a two-run shot in the eighth off Luarbert Arias.

House hit a two-run shot in the fourth to make it 7-0. It was the rookie’s first homer since July 12.

Wiemer hit a two-run homer in the fifth, and Heriberto Hernández chased Washington starter Mitchell Parker with a two-run single. Parker allowed four runs — two earned — in 4 2/3 innings.

Key moment

Replay determined that Miami’s Connor Norby wasn’t hit by a pitch in the fifth. Instead, the ball went off the knob of his bat and Washington turned the play into an inning-ending groundout, stranding two runners.

Key stat

Washington’s bullpen did not allow an earned run in 4 1/3 innings, lowering its ERA in 14 games since Aug. 20 to 1.60.

Up next

Both teams are off Thursday. Miami has not announced its starter for Friday’s series opener at home against Philadelphia. RHP Jake Irvin (8-10, 5.42 ERA) faces the Chicago Cubs as Washington begins a seven-game road trip Friday.

