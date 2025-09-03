Pirates play the Dodgers on home winning streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (78-60, first in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (62-77, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (1-1, 4.18 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Pirates: Braxton Ashcraft (4-2, 2.58 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -179, Pirates +148; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to keep a five-game home win streak going when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Pittsburgh has a 40-30 record in home games and a 62-77 record overall. The Pirates have a 42-24 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Los Angeles is 33-34 in road games and 78-60 overall. The Dodgers are second in MLB play with 204 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the fifth time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oneil Cruz leads the Pirates with 19 home runs while slugging .393. Jared Triolo is 13 for 34 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 46 home runs while slugging .610. Andy Pages is 10 for 36 with three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .248 batting average, 2.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .223 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Ronny Simon: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Suwinski: 10-Day IL (groin), Endy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Enmanuel Valdez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Justin Lawrence: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jared Jones: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Dodgers: Alex Vesia: 15-Day IL (oblique), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (oblique), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press