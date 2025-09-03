Cardinals square off against the Athletics with series tied 1-1

Athletics (64-76, fifth in the AL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (69-71, fourth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (10-9, 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (6-11, 4.32 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -114, Athletics -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and Athletics play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

St. Louis is 69-71 overall and 38-33 at home. The Cardinals have a 50-25 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The Athletics are 64-76 overall and 35-36 on the road. The Athletics are 54-32 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has 30 doubles and 20 home runs for the Cardinals. Alec Burleson is 12 for 38 with two doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 35 doubles, three triples and 27 home runs while hitting .268 for the Athletics. Jacob Wilson is 14 for 40 with three doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .206 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Alec Burleson: 10-Day IL (wrist), Yohel Pozo: 7-Day IL (concussion), John King: 15-Day IL (back), Brendan Donovan: 10-Day IL (groin), Nolan Arenado: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Thompson: 60-Day IL (lat)

Athletics: Ben Bowden: 60-Day IL (lat), Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press