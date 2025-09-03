Angels bring 1-0 series lead over Royals into game 2

Los Angeles Angels (65-73, fourth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (70-68, second in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Caden Dana (0-0); Royals: Ryan Bergert (2-1, 2.67 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 59 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -188, Angels +156; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Kansas City Royals.

Kansas City is 70-68 overall and 37-33 in home games. The Royals have a 28-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Los Angeles is 31-38 on the road and 65-73 overall. The Angels have a 43-26 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams match up Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Witt Jr. has a .297 batting average to lead the Royals, and has 41 doubles, five triples and 20 home runs. Adam Frazier is 10 for 34 with two RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .244 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by six runs

Angels: 4-6, .190 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Jonathan India: 10-Day IL (wrist), Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (abductor), Steven Cruz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Cole Ragans: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Mike Trout: day-to-day (skin infection), Taylor Ward: day-to-day (head), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Victor Mederos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press