Soto ties career high with 6 RBIs, hits grand slam to lead Mets over Tigers 10-8

DETROIT (AP) — Juan Soto tied his career high with six RBIs, hitting a grand slam and a tiebreaking, two-run triple to lead the New York Mets over the Detroit Tigers 10-8 on Monday.

Soto’s fourth-inning homer off Charlie Morton put the Mets ahead 6-3. After Detroit tied the score, Soto gave the Mets an 8-6 lead when he tripled off Drew Sommers (0-1), who lost in his first big league decision.

Soto has 36 homers. His previous homers this season were all solo or two-run drives. He is 11 for 26 with with a 1.446 OPS with runners in scoring position since Aug. 1.

New York maintained a four-game lead over Cincinnati for the final NL wild card. Detroit began the day with a 9 1/2-game AL Central lead.

Jahmai Jones had his first four-hit game, starting when he homered on Sean Manaea’s first pitch. Gleyber Torres’ two-run homer gave Detroit a 3-2 lead in the third.

After Sosa’s slam, Zach McKinstry hit an RBI triple in the bottom half and scored on Jones’ single. Spencer Torkelson tied the score in the fifth on a wild pitch by Ryne Stanek (3-6).

Edwin Díaz retired four hitters for his 25th save in 27 chances.

Manaea gave up five runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings and has a 7.81 ERA in his last six starts. The Mets have allowed double-digit hits in four straight games.

Key moment

Down 9-6 in the sixth with a runner on second, Wenceel Pérez Perez hit a liner into the left-centerfield gap that Cedric Mullins caught with a dive. Tyler Rogers then struck out Torkelson.

Key stat

Soto had six RBIs on Sept. 17, 2023, for San Diego against Oakland, when he hit his only previous slam.

Up next

Mets RHP Nolan McLean (3-0, 0.89) and Tigers RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long (0-1, 4.32) start Tuesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press