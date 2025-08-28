Christian Walker homers twice to lead Astros over Rockies 4-3 View Photo

HOUSTON (AP) — Christian Walker homered twice, capped by a tiebreaking solo shot in the eighth inning to lift the Houston Astros to a 4-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday.

The game was tied 3-3 with no outs when Walker sent the first pitch from Luis Peralta (1-2) into left center field. Walker also homered in the first inning to make this the 15th multi-homer game of his career.

Jose Altuve also homered for the Astros, who won a second straight after dropping the series opener.

The Rockies had a chance to take the lead when they loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh. Jordan Beck reached on a catcher’s interference call on César Salazar, but Kaleb Ort struck out Brenton Doyle to leave everyone stranded.

Bryan King (4-3) threw a scoreless eighth for the win and Bryan Abreu allowed one hit in a scoreless ninth for his fourth save.

Altuve and Walker hit back-to-back homers with two outs in the first inning to put Houston up 2-0. Mauricio Dubón scored on a bunt single by Salazar to push the lead to 3-0.

The Rockies loaded the bases with one out in the third and made it 3-1 when Mickey Moniak grounded into a force out that sent a run home.

Ezequiel Tovar homered into the seats in right field with two outs in the fourth.

Yanquiel Fernández tied it when he belted his second homer this season to right field in the fifth.

Key moment

Walker’s second home run.

Key stat

The Rockies left 10 men on base.

Up next

Colorado RHP Germán Márquez (3-11, 5.67 ERA) is expected to come off the injured list Friday to oppose RHP Cade Horton (8-4, 2.88) in the opener of a three-game series against the Cubs.

Houston RHP Cristian Javier (1-1, 5.40) opposes LHP Tyler Anderson (2-8, 4.73) when the Astros open a four-game series with the Los Angeles Angels Friday night.

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer