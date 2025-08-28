Refsnyder homers in return from IL, Red Sox sweep Orioles with 3-2 win View Photo

Associated Press (AP) — Romy Gonzalez hit a go-ahead single in the eighth inning, Rob Refsnyder homered in his return from a strained left oblique, and the Boston Red Sox earned a 3-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles to complete a four-game sweep Thursday.

Trevor Story also homered for Boston, which went 7-1 on a two-city road trip that began against the New York Yankees. The Red Sox lead the Yankees by a game for the AL’s top wild card.

Alex Jackson went deep for Baltimore, which went 1-7 on its homestand against Houston and Boston. The last-place Orioles are a season-high 18 games out of first in the AL East.

Roman Anthony drew a leadoff walk in the eighth against Rico Garcia (0-1), moved to second on Story’s one-out grounder and scored when Gonzalez ripped a single to left.

Jordan Hicks (2-7) pitched a scoreless seventh. Steven Matz worked the ninth for his second save.

Garrett Crochet surrendered two runs in six innings for Boston. He struck out seven to raise his season total to a majors-best 214, two more than Detroit’s Tarik Skubal.

Jackson homered to lead off the third. Jeremiah Jackson hit an RBI double to tie it at 2 in the fifth, but Crochet struck out Gunnar Henderson and got Ryan Mountcastle to line into a double play to strand two in scoring position.

Baltimore starter Cade Povich gave up solo home runs to Story in the first inning and Refsnyder in the fourth. He allowed two runs in five innings and struck out five.

Boston’s Garrett Whitlock struck out pinch hitter Dylan Beavers with two runners on to end the eighth.

Boston swept a four-game series from Baltimore for the first time since Aug. 10-13, 2018.

Boston has not announced a starter for Friday’s series opener at home against Pittsburgh. Baltimore RHP Dean Kremer (9-9, 4.19 ERA) starts as the Orioles visit San Francisco.

