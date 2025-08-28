Devers leads Giants against the Cubs after 4-hit outing

Chicago Cubs (76-57, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (65-68, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Thursday, 3:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (8-6, 3.03 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 90 strikeouts); Giants: Logan Webb (12-9, 3.13 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 180 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -118, Cubs -102; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs after Rafael Devers had four hits against the Cubs on Wednesday.

San Francisco has a 65-68 record overall and a 32-33 record at home. Giants pitchers have a collective 3.72 ERA, which ranks sixth in the majors.

Chicago is 35-32 in road games and 76-57 overall. The Cubs are 58-12 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Giants are ahead 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devers has 27 home runs, 92 walks and 89 RBIs while hitting .258 for the Giants. Jung Hoo Lee is 11 for 40 with three doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 21 home runs, 82 walks and 69 RBIs while hitting .263 for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 9 for 34 with three doubles and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .235 batting average, 3.65 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .213 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Giants: Randy Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Cubs: Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (groin), Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press