Padres aim to stop road skid, play the Mariners

San Diego Padres (74-58, second in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (71-61, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dylan Cease (6-11, 4.71 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 178 strikeouts); Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-7, 3.57 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 127 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -114, Padres -105; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will attempt to end a four-game road skid when they take on the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle has a 40-26 record in home games and a 71-61 record overall. The Mariners have a 51-11 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

San Diego has gone 31-36 on the road and 74-58 overall. Padres pitchers have a collective 3.57 ERA, which ranks second in the majors.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Mariners hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh has 19 doubles and 50 home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 11 for 41 with five doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has 25 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 54 RBIs for the Padres. Gavin Sheets is 9 for 27 with four doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 4-6, .230 batting average, 6.17 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Padres: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Trent Thornton: 60-Day IL (achilles), Logan Evans: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Padres: Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (ankle), Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press