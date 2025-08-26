Angels bring 1-0 series lead over Rangers into game 2

Los Angeles Angels (62-69, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (66-67, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (6-8, 3.42 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Rangers: Patrick Corbin (6-9, 4.61 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -116, Angels -103; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the Texas Rangers with a 1-0 series lead.

Texas is 66-67 overall and 40-27 at home. Rangers pitchers have a collective 3.44 ERA, which leads the majors.

Los Angeles has gone 28-34 in road games and 62-69 overall. The Angels have a 42-26 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tuesday’s game is the 12th time these teams square off this season. The Rangers are ahead 6-5 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 19 doubles and 19 home runs while hitting .266 for the Rangers. Wyatt Langford is 13 for 37 with four doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward has 29 doubles, two triples and 30 home runs for the Angels. Jo Adell is 11 for 37 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Angels: 3-7, .203 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Marcus Semien: 10-Day IL (foot), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (wrist), Cole Winn: 15-Day IL (nerve), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (oblique), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (calf), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carson Fulmer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Mederos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press