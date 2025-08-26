Tigers visit the Athletics to begin 2-game series

Detroit Tigers (78-54, first in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (60-72, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Tuesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Charlie Morton (9-10, 5.09 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Athletics: Osvaldo Bido (2-4, 5.37 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -141, Athletics +119; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics host the Detroit Tigers to start a two-game series.

The Athletics have a 60-72 record overall and a 26-37 record at home. The Athletics have the third-ranked team batting average in the AL at .252.

Detroit has a 78-54 record overall and a 34-29 record in road games. The Tigers are 56-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tuesday’s game is the fourth time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with 28 home runs while slugging .539. Tyler Soderstrom is 12 for 34 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 19 doubles, 13 home runs and 60 RBIs for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 6 for 31 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Tigers: 8-2, .257 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Jacob Lopez: day-to-day (flexor), Ben Bowden: 15-Day IL (lat), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Sewald: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (hip), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press