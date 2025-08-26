Monasterio and Durbin homer in the Brewers’ 7-5 victory over the Diamondbacks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Caleb Durbin homered for a second straight game and Andruw Monasterio also went deep to help the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-5 on Monday night.

Monasterio and Christian Yelich each had two hits and two RBIs for NL Central-leading Milwaukee. William Contreras also had two hits.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a three-run homer for the Diamondbacks.

The game featured two five-run rallies. Milwaukee broke a scoreless tie with five runs in the third. Arizona trailed 6-0 before getting five runs in the sixth.

After Arizona’s Eduardo Rodríguez (5-8) retired his first six batters, he allowed the first seven Milwaukee batters to reach in the third inning. Yelich had a bases-loaded single.

Rodríguez lasted just 2 1/3 innings in his shortest start of the season.

Monasterio added a 404-foot solo shot off Bryce Jarvis in the fourth.

Milwaukee’s Brandon Woodruff (5-1) was cruising along before running into trouble in the sixth. Ketel Marte and Corbin Carroll hit consecutive RBI singles before Gurriel connected for a 380-foot drive to left.

Durbin provided some insurance for the Brewers with a leadoff drive in the eighth off Jarvis.

Abner Uribe retired the side in order in the ninth for his third save.

The Diamondbacks didn’t arrive in Milwaukee until shortly before 4 a.m. CDT. Manager Torey Lovullo said he was told there were brake issues with the plane that was supposed to take the team from Arizona to Milwaukee. The Diamondbacks then had to wait about five hours for a different plane.

Key moment

Arizona put the tying run on base on Geraldo Perdomo’s two-out single in the seventh and Gurriel’s one-out walk in the eighth. The Diamondbacks couldn’t advance the runner either time.

Key stat

Yelich is 8 of 11 with two homers and 21 RBIs in bases-loaded situations this season.

Up next

Brandon Pfaadt (12-8, 4.95 ERA) pitches for the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, and Jacob Misiorowski (4-2, 4.19 ERA) starts for the Brewers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer