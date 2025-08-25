Padres look to break road slide, play the Mariners

San Diego Padres (74-57, second in the NL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (70-61, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: JP Sears (8-10, 4.94 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Mariners: Bryce Miller (2-5, 5.87 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 43 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -130, Padres +109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres will try to end their three-game road slide in a matchup against the Seattle Mariners.

Seattle is 70-61 overall and 39-26 in home games. The Mariners have hit 186 total home runs to rank second in the AL.

San Diego is 74-57 overall and 31-35 in road games. The Padres have a 56-16 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Naylor has a .282 batting average to lead the Mariners, and has 24 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs. Cal Raleigh is 11 for 36 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

Manny Machado leads the Padres with 21 home runs while slugging .480. Ramon Laureano is 11 for 35 with two home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 3-7, .224 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Padres: 5-5, .231 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Trent Thornton: 60-Day IL (achilles), Dominic Canzone: day-to-day (arm), Logan Evans: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Padres: Jackson Merrill: 10-Day IL (ankle), Michael King: 15-Day IL (knee), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press