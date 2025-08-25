Athletics host the Tigers to open 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (78-54, first in the AL Central) vs. Athletics (60-72, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Monday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (11-3, 2.32 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 200 strikeouts); Athletics: J.T. Ginn (2-5, 4.95 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -220, Athletics +180; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics host the Detroit Tigers on Monday to begin a three-game series.

The Athletics are 60-72 overall and 26-37 in home games. The Athletics are fourth in the AL with 180 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Detroit is 78-54 overall and 34-29 in road games. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.80 ERA, which ranks ninth in MLB play.

The teams play Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers leads the Athletics with 28 home runs while slugging .537. Tyler Soderstrom is 12 for 34 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 19 doubles and 13 home runs while hitting .262 for the Tigers. Riley Greene is 6 for 31 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 6-4, .239 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Tigers: 8-2, .257 batting average, 3.33 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Ben Bowden: 15-Day IL (lat), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Colt Keith: day-to-day (undisclosed), Matt Vierling: 10-Day IL (oblique), Paul Sewald: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (hip), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press