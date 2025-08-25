Rangers host the Angels in first of 3-game series

Los Angeles Angels (61-69, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (66-66, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Monday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jose Soriano (8-9, 4.00 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 130 strikeouts); Rangers: Jacob deGrom (10-5, 2.76 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 148 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -172, Angels +143; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Los Angeles Angels on Monday to open a three-game series.

Texas has a 40-26 record at home and a 66-66 record overall. The Rangers have a 47-16 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 27-34 record on the road and a 61-69 record overall. The Angels have hit 183 total home runs to rank fourth in the majors.

The matchup Monday is the 11th time these teams meet this season. The Rangers hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has a .269 batting average to lead the Rangers, and has 19 doubles and 19 home runs. Wyatt Langford is 12 for 36 with three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 30 home runs while slugging .488. Jo Adell is 12 for 38 with a double, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Angels: 3-7, .207 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Marcus Semien: 10-Day IL (foot), Evan Carter: 10-Day IL (wrist), Cole Winn: 15-Day IL (nerve), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jon Gray: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Haggerty: 10-Day IL (oblique), Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (calf), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Angels: Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Carson Fulmer: 15-Day IL (elbow), Victor Mederos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press