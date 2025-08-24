Cubs look to sweep series against the Angels

Chicago Cubs (75-55, second in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (61-68, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jameson Taillon (8-6, 4.26 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 78 strikeouts); Angels: Kyle Hendricks (6-8, 4.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -153, Angels +128; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will look to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles has a 61-68 record overall and a 34-34 record in home games. The Angels are fourth in MLB play with 182 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Chicago has a 34-30 record in road games and a 75-55 record overall. The Cubs have a 57-11 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jo Adell leads the Angels with 29 home runs while slugging .486. Yoan Moncada is 10 for 32 with three home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

Kyle Tucker has 21 home runs, 80 walks and 68 RBIs while hitting .262 for the Cubs. Michael Busch is 9 for 36 with three doubles and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .214 batting average, 5.90 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Cubs: 7-3, .219 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Nolan Schanuel: day-to-day (wrist), Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Cubs: Ryan Brasier: 15-Day IL (groin), Miguel Amaya: 10-Day IL (ankle), Mike Soroka: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eli Morgan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press