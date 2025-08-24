Mariners and Athletics meet, winner takes 3-game series

Athletics (60-71, fifth in the AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (69-61, second in the AL West)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jacob Lopez (7-6, 3.28 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 125 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -171, Athletics +143; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners and Athletics meet on Sunday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Seattle has a 38-26 record at home and a 69-61 record overall. The Mariners have a 40-21 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The Athletics have a 60-71 record overall and a 34-34 record on the road. Athletics hitters are batting a collective .252, which ranks fourth in the AL.

Sunday’s game is the 13th time these teams meet this season. The season series is tied 6-6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cal Raleigh has 19 doubles and 47 home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 12 for 41 with five doubles, a triple, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 31 doubles, three triples and 26 home runs while hitting .270 for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 10 for 44 with two doubles and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 2-8, .216 batting average, 6.20 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Athletics: 7-3, .241 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Mariners: Trent Thornton: 60-Day IL (achilles), Dominic Canzone: day-to-day (arm), Logan Evans: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Athletics: Ben Bowden: 15-Day IL (lat), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press