Realmuto, Schwarber and Stott homers power Phillies to a 6-4 win over Mariners

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth inning, Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott also homered and the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Realmuto’s homer was a no-doubt blast to left field on a first-pitch sinker from Seattle reliever Matt Brash (1-2). Realmuto, who hit his ninth homer, reached base three times and had three RBIs. He also had an RBI single and reached on a catcher’s interference call on Mariners backstop Mitch Garver. It was the third time in a month the Phillies were on the positive side of a catcher’s interference call.

Schwarber opened the scoring in the first inning with his 44th homer. He leads the NL in homers and the majors with 104 RBIs.

Stott hit his eighth homer of the season, and Bryce Harper drove in a run on a sacrifice fly.

David Robertson (1-0) picked up the win in relief in his first appearance at Citizens Bank Park as a member of the Phillies since Game 5 of the 2022 World Series. Jhoan Duran pitched a perfect ninth for his his 22nd save and sixt5h with Philly since being acquired at the trade deadline.

Randy Arozarena and Eugenio Suarez had RBI doubles for Seattle, which has lost four straight and six of seven.

Bryce Miller was activated from the injured list before the game and made his first start since May 12 for the Mariners. He allowed four runs on five hits in five innings.

MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh went 1 for 3 with a double and two walks for Seattle. Raleigh, with 47 homers is one shy of matching the MLB record for home runs in a season by a catcher.

Key moment

Realmuto’s homer put the Phillies ahead for good, leading to their third straight win.

Key stat

Philadelphia’s Cristopher Sanchez matched his career high with 12 strikeouts, allowing two runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings.

Up next

Mariners RHP Luis Castillo (8-6, 3.48 ERA) starts Wednesday against Phillies LHP Jesus Luzardo (11-6, 4.21).

By ANTHONY SANFILIPPO

Associated Press