Trevor Story gives Red Sox MLB-best 10th walk-off win of season and a 2-1 victory over Miami Marlins

Trevor Story bounced one through the drawn-in infield with the bases loaded and nobody out in the ninth inning — just Boston’s third hit of the game — and the Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 on Friday night.

It was Boston’s 10th walk-off win of the season, the most in the majors.

Josh Simpson (2-2) walked Roman Anthony and Alex Bregman to start the ninth. Jarren Duran was squared around to bunt, but Simpson hit him with a pitch to load the bases. Calvin Faucher came in to face Story, who hit a chopper past the second baseman to end it.

Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara retired the first 12 batters before Story singled to lead off the fifth inning. Alcantara retired the next five as well before Anthony walked with two out in the sixth and scored to make it 1-1 on Bregman’s double.

Aroldis Chapman (4-2) pitched a perfect ninth for the win.

Key moment

Red Sox starter Lucas Giolito held Miami to one run on seven hits and a walk, striking out five before leaving the 1-1 game with one on and one out in the seventh. Justin Wilson replaced him and got Xavier Wilson to ground into a double play to end the inning.

Key stat

Story stole second base in the fifth inning, making him successful on 21 of 21 attempts. It is the longest single-season stolen base streak for a Red Sox player since the caught stealing statistic was first tracked in the AL in 1920.

Up next

Miami RHP Cal Quantrill (4-9, 5.09 ERA) is scheduled to face Boston RHP Brayan Bello (8-6, 3.25) in the second game of the series on Saturday.

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer