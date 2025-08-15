Giants bring 5-game losing streak into matchup against the Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (59-63, fourth in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (59-62, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Joe Boyle (1-2, 3.82 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Giants: Landen Roupp (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -131, Rays +110; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants aim to break their five-game slide when they play the Tampa Bay Rays.

San Francisco has a 59-62 record overall and a 29-31 record at home. The Giants have a 23-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Tampa Bay is 27-33 in road games and 59-63 overall. The Rays have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .402.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Giants with 50 extra base hits (27 doubles and 23 home runs). Casey Schmitt is 12 for 39 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rays: 4-6, .226 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (elbow), Erik Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

Rays: Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (wrist), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press