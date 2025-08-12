Angels bring 1-0 series advantage over Dodgers into game 2

Los Angeles Dodgers (68-51, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-62, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Emmet Sheehan (3-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Angels: Tyler Anderson (2-7, 4.63 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -178, Angels +148; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the Los Angeles Dodgers, leading the series 1-0.

Los Angeles has gone 31-30 at home and 57-62 overall. The Angels have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .408.

Los Angeles has a 68-51 record overall and a 30-27 record in road games. The Dodgers are first in the NL with 177 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Angels have a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zach Neto has a .272 batting average to lead the Angels, and has 24 doubles, a triple and 19 home runs. Luis Rengifo is 11 for 34 with two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Shohei Ohtani has 16 doubles, seven triples and 42 home runs while hitting .284 for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 8 for 19 with four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by one run

Dodgers: 5-5, .258 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Dodgers: Michael Conforto: day-to-day (knee), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press