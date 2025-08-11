Angels host the Dodgers to start 3-game series

Los Angeles Dodgers (68-50, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (56-62, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (10-7, 2.36 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 139 strikeouts); Angels: Jose Soriano (7-9, 4.01 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 119 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -179, Angels +149; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels start a three-game series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

Los Angeles has gone 30-30 in home games and 56-62 overall. The Angels have a 33-12 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 68-50 record overall and a 30-26 record on the road. The Dodgers are first in the NL with 175 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 27 home runs while slugging .485. Luis Rengifo is 13 for 35 with a double, a triple, three home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Freddie Freeman has 29 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 66 RBIs for the Dodgers. Shohei Ohtani is 16 for 40 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .218 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .258 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Dodgers: Michael Conforto: day-to-day (knee), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press