Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams has no-hitter through eight innings against the Mets

Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams has no-hitter through eight innings against the Mets View Photo

NEW YORK (AP) — Cleveland Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams has held the New York Mets hitless through eight innings.

The Guardians have the longest no-hitter drought in the majors.

Williams has walked three and struck out five while throwing 111 pitches, 67 for strikes. He fielded the Mets’ hardest-hit balls, both in the first inning — a Francisco Lindor comebacker that hit Williams’ glove leading off the game and a liner by Pete Alonso that he snared two batters later.

There was stirring in the Guardians’ bullpen as Williams finished the sixth inning. The 26-year-old right-hander has never thrown a complete game as a professional. His career-high for pitches is 109, set May 26 against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

C.J. Kayfus made a diving catch for the second out of the seventh in right field off a fly by Mark Vientos.

The Guardians have not thrown a no-hitter since May 15, 1981, when Len Barker twirled the eighth perfect game of the modern era in a 3-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press