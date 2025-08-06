Seiya Suzuki and Cade Horton help the Cubs stop sweep with 6-1 win over the Reds

Seiya Suzuki and Cade Horton help the Cubs stop sweep with 6-1 win over the Reds View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Seiya Suzuki homered, Cade Horton threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings and the Cubs prevented a sweep from the Reds on Wednesday, winning 6-1.

The sixth-inning solo shot was Suzuki’s 27th home run of the season, moving him into a tie with teammate Pete Crow-Armstrong for seventh in the majors and fourth in the National League. The outfielder finished 2-for-2 on the day with a pair of RBIs and a walk, also scoring Nico Hoerner on a third-inning sacrifice fly.

Horton (6-2, 3.18 ERA) earned the win after giving up only two hits and striking out six. The 23-year-old Horton has not allowed a run in his last 23 1/3 innings, dating back to July 9 against Minnesota.

Chicago’s win keeps the Cubs (66-48) in position for a Wild Card berth in the NL, while the Reds (60-55) fell to three games behind the New York Mets, who occupy the final spot.

Cincinnati starter Andrew Abbott (8-2, 2.34) allowed four earned runs in 6 2/3 innings. The lefty took his first loss since June 4 after the Reds failed to produce a run at the plate until the ninth.

Dansby Swanson and Ian Happ padded the lead with solo home runs in the seventh and eighth innings, respectively.

Cubs relievers Drew Pomeranz, Andrew Kittredge, Brad Keller and Daniel Palencia held Cincinnati to one run over the final 3 1/3 innings. Palencia picked up his 16th save of the season.

Key Moment

Kittredge threw only nine pitches in the top of the seventh inning — all strikes. It was Chicago’s first immaculate inning since Sept. 22, 2022, when Hayden Wesneski achieved the fifth such feat in franchise history.

Key Stat

The Reds had only two baserunners entering the ninth and did not record a walk. Cincinnati scored in the final inning, but the six-run deficit was too large to overcome.

Up Next

The Reds will travel to Pittsburgh for a four-game series against the Pirates, with Brady Singer (9-8, 4.36) slated to start. Chicago lefty Matthew Boyd (11-4, 2.34 ERA) is set to take the mound on Friday night at the St. Louis Cardinals.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By GAVIN DORSEY

Associated Press