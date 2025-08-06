Logan Webb strikes out 10 in 6 innings as the Giants beat the Pirates 8-1

Logan Webb strikes out 10 in 6 innings as the Giants beat the Pirates 8-1 View Photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Logan Webb struck out 10 in six innings, and the San Francisco Giants hit three home runs on their way to an 8-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday night.

Webb (10-8) allowed one run while scattering seven hits. It was his sixth double-digit strikeout game of the season.

Rookie Christian Koss and Willy Adames each hit a two-run homer and Jerar Encarnacion added a solo shot off rookie Mike Burrows as San Francisco won for just the third time in 11 games.

Koss opened the scoring with a drive into the left-field bleachers in the third inning. Encarnacion’s blast increased the Giants’ lead to 3-1 in the fourth, and Adames’ 18th homer of the season made it 6-1 in the fifth.

Encarnacion was playing his first game since June 15 after being sidelined by a strained left oblique.

San Francisco’s Patrick Bailey added a two-run single in the sixth inning.

Burrows (1-4) was charged with six runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Bryan Reynolds had two hits and drove in the Pirates’ lone run with a single in the third inning. Pittsburgh lost for the third time in four games.

Pirates reliever Cam Sanders made his major league debut and pitched two scoreless innings. He is the son of Scott Sanders, who pitched in the major leagues from 1993-99, primarily with San Diego.

Key moment

The Pirates loaded the bases in the third, but Webb got Nick Gonzales to ground out to end the inning.

Key stat

Webb surpassed 1,000 career innings. The seven-year veteran has logged 1,002 2/3 in seven seasons.

Up next

The series concludes Wednesday with a matchup of left-handers, Robbie Ray (9-5, 2.85 ERA) pitching for the Giants against Andrew Heaney (5-9, 4.89 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By JOHN PERROTTO

Associated Press