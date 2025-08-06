Littell and Steer help the Reds top the sagging Cubs 5-1
CHICAGO (AP) — Zack Littell struck out eight in seven crisp innings in his Cincinnati debut, and the Reds beat the slumping Chicago Cubs 5-1 on Tuesday night.
Littell (9-8) allowed three hits and walked two in his first start since he was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay last week.
Spencer Steer hit a tiebreaking three-run homer in Cincinnati’s four-run seventh. The Reds (60-54) won for the third time in four games.
Matt Shaw homered for the Cubs (65-48), who finished with four hits. They had just three hits in Monday night’s 3-2 loss in the series opener.
The Cubs have dropped three of four. They trail the NL Central-leading Brewers by four games.
By MATT CARLSON
Associated Press