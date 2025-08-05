Collins hits 3-run homer, Priester stifles Braves in Brewers’ 3-1 win View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Isaac Collins hit a three-run homer, Quinn Priester allowed just one more hit over seven innings after surrendering a first-pitch home run, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Atlanta Braves 3-1 on Monday night.

Priester (11-2) struck out four and walked two while throwing 90 pitches as the Brewers improved to a major league-best 68-44.

Jurickson Profar hit Priester’s first pitch of the game over the right-field wall to put the Braves ahead. It was Profar’s fourth home run of the year.

Collins, the NL rookie of the month, made it 3-1 in the fourth with his drive to right.

Erick Fedde (3-12), who made his first home start with the Braves, pitched 5 1/3 innings while giving up three runs. Aaron Bummer came in as relief and posted the first strikeout of the game for Atlanta in the seventh inning.

Ozzie Albies had his five-game hitting streak snapped as the Braves finished with just three hits.

All-Star Trevor Megill picked up his 25th save of the season for the Brewers in a perfect ninth inning.

Key moment

With runners at the corners in the eighth inning, Joey Ortiz caught a hard line drive over second base for the Brewers’ second out. Abner Uribe escaped the inning and preserved the lead as a result of Ortiz’s acrobatic catch.

Key stat

The Braves stranded six runners on base.

Up next

RHP Freddy Peralta (12-5, 3.03 ERA) is slated to start for the Brewers on Tuesday in the second game of the series, while LHP Joey Wentz (2-2, 5.02 ERA) is expected to take the mound for the Braves.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB