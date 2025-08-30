Greene, Carpenter and Dingler power Tigers to a 5-3 come-from-behind win over Royals View Photo

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter hit two-run doubles and Dillon Dingler hit a solo homer as the Detroit Tigers rallied to beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Friday night.

After Tigers starter Chris Paddack allowed three runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings, four relievers shut out the Royals on four hits. Kansas City was 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position over in the final five innings.

Kyle Finnegan (4-4) worked 1 2/3 innings of relief and got five outs, striking out three. Will Vest erned his 20th save.

The Royals jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Mike Yastrzemski led off the first with a first-pitch homer, his 11th career leadoff homer and fourth since joining the Royals on July 31st. Bobby Witt Jr. followed with a single, extending his hitting streak to 17 games. One out later, Maikel Garcia’s 14th home run gave Kansas City a three-run lead.

Greene and Gleyber Torres each had three hits and the top four hitters in Detroit’s lineup collected nine hits. Dingler hit his 12th homer of the season in the eighth inning.

Seth Lugo (8-7) scuffled through 3 1/3 innings, allowing multiple baserunners each inning while surrendering four runs on eight hits and four walks.

Kansas City remained three games behind Seattle in the chase for the American League’s final wild card spot.

Key moment

With runners at the corners, Carpenter leapt to snag Kyle Isbel’s drive at the top of the fence in right field, ending a scoreless sixth inning and maintaining Detroit’s 4-3 lead.

Key stat

In seven starts since signing a two-year contract extension July 28, Lugo has one win and an 8.35 ERA.

Up next

Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (7-13, 4.87 ERA) opposes Royals RHP Stephen Kolek (4-5, 4.18) on Saturday night.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By MARC BOWMAN

Associated Press